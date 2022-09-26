LOCAL BRIEFS

Fall Festival at Aging Up

Fall Festival at the Clinton County Aging Up facility at 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington is Friday, Oct. 28.

The event starts at noon with lunch, plus games, 50/50 drawing and door prizes.

Mobile vaxx unit here Oct. 28

The Mobile Vaccination Unit of the Ohio Department of Health will be at the Clinton County Community Action office at 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.

The MVU offers: walk-in adult and pediatric COVID vaxx (ages 3+) — pre-registering is encouraged at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/; Pfizer COVID booster (ages 12+); personal protective equipment; COVID tests; and walk-in Core-4 screening (A1C, blood pressure, Body Mass Index and cholesterol (ages 18+).

The MVU is fully staffed and wheelchair-accessible.

‘Pancakes for a Cause’ Oct. 8

“Pancakes for a Cause” is an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast by donation, scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, located at 840 Timber Glen in Wilmington.

All proceeds benefit Sugartree Ministries located in Wilmington.

Scam calls received in area

Multiple people in the local area report they have received a phone call claiming to be with the AES utility in which a threat is made to turn the resident’s power off. The person receiving the call also is asked for their credit card number.

These calls are not from AES and people should not provide their credit card number, according to a Clinton County official.