Whiteoak student dies in two-vehicle accident

HIGHLAND COUNTY – A 16-year-old Whiteoak High School freshman died in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning.

The Wilmington Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the crash which occurred at approximately 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township, Highland County, according to a news release from the OSHP.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2008 Honda Civic was traveling west on State Route 321, being operated by Kolton C. Hamilton, 16, of Hillsboro.

A 2022 Ram Truck was traveling east on State Route 321, being operated by a Donald Louderback, 78, of Mount Orab.

The vehicle operated by Hamilton lost control and drove off the left side of the roadway, according to the OSHP, and upon re-entering the roadway Hamilton’s vehicle was struck by Louderback’s vehicle.

Hamilton was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Highland County Coroner’s Office, the OSHP reported.

Louderback was not injured as a result of the crash.

Counselors and clergy will be available for students to talk to at the school Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Highland Joint Fire District and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

