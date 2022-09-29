George Clinton Chapter DAR celebrates Constitution Week

George Clinton Chapter recently celebrated Constitution Week.

Chapter members erected a display at the Clinton County History Center, which was up for the week.

Other members attended the Wilmington City Council meeting to receive a Constitution Week proclamation from Mayor John Stanforth.

On Constitution Day the chapter had its September meeting and luncheon. At the meeting members learned that Constitution Day which has also been known as Citizenship Day is a holiday honoring the 39 delegates to the Constitutional Convention who signed the United States Constitution on September 17, 1787.

Regent Leslie Holmes welcomed members and guests to the luncheon meeting at Cape May Campus Center. Hostesses Beth Mitchell, Bonny Kanyuck and Mary Ann Van Tress provided beautiful fall centerpieces for the tables.

After the luncheon, Chaplain Barbara Scarboro gave a touching memorial service for recently deceased member Kitty Werner with a tribute from Judy Sargent.

Mrs. Werner had been an active DAR member having served in many capacities over the years including as Regent, Chaplain and State Music Co-Chair.

The school bus was passed for donations to be given to DAR schools to help teachers begin the school year. A thank you was received from Mrs. Detmer, our community classroom teacher, for the supplies that the chapter donated to her class in August.

In the Conservation Minute, members learned that the replacement for Freon known as R-410a is in some ways more harmful to the environment than Freon.

Starting in 2023 there is a new refrigerant, R-32, that will be used in most systems. Members were reminded that when replacing old air conditioning systems, refrigerator or dehumidifier be sure that it is disposed of properly so any refrigerant can be reclaimed and not contribute to the problem.

Members were reminded that it is time to pay our dues, they can be sent to Treasurer Shannon Peters.

The Wreaths Across America campaign has begun. George Clinton Chapter members are once again collecting contributions for the purchase of wreaths to be placed on graves in Arlington National Cemetery.

Members were also updated on the American History Essay Contest for fifth- through eighth-grade students. The essay topic has been sent to all of the applicable schools in the county.

All fifth- through eighth-grade students are invited to enter.

The Patriots of the American Revolution DAR High School Essay Contest has been sent to the local high schools for any ninth- through 12th-grade student who would like to enter. For both contests, essays are due to George Clinton Chapter by October 28.

The net meeting is scheduled for October 15 at 12:30 p.m., a box luncheon at the Senior Citizen Center. The reservation email will go out in early October.

Members erected a display at the Clinton County History Center https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_20220914_151726.jpg Members erected a display at the Clinton County History Center Submitted photo