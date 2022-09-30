Donations for hurricane relief

WILMINGTON — Liberty Savings Bank and Sewell Motor Express are combining efforts to bring disaster relief to the victims of Hurricane Ian.

Along with volunteers from the Wilmington Rotary Club and efforts from Matthew 25 Ministries, Liberty and Sewell have placed a 53-foot semi-trailer at Liberty Savings Bank, 2251 Rombach Ave. in Wilmington.

Collections will continue on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and on Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Collections may go longer if needed.