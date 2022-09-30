1st local caught ‘green-handed’

Buster the Mouse and Erin Hartsock from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District recently “busted” Jerry Cole of Wilmington putting proper recyclables into the community drop-off recycling containers located on West Main Street in Wilmington.

Buster rarely catches a more diligent recycler — Jerry even removes the plastic windows from the envelopes he recycles! For his efforts in practicing the 3-Rs, Jerry received a recycled-content prize pack.

Thank you, Jerry Cole, for all setting such a great example for other recyclers.

Don’t miss out on your chance to win great prizes by simply recycling household items such as bottles, jars, cans and newspapers at one of the six Clinton County Drop-off locations.

For a full list of the local recycling drop-off locations and acceptable materials, visit the SWMD’s website at www.co.clinton.oh.us/recycling.

Be on the lookout — you could be the next person caught green-handed!

With Buster the Mouse are the SWMD’s Erin Hartsock and first winner Jerry Cole. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Jerry-Cole-Get-Caught-Winner-1-2022-.jpg With Buster the Mouse are the SWMD’s Erin Hartsock and first winner Jerry Cole. Submitted photo