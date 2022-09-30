ODOT work slated for next week

Through the week ending October 8, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County.

All work will be contingent upon the weather.

New impacts

I-71 Pavement Repair — Longitudinal joint repair on I-71, between the S.R. 134 overpass and the Greene County line. Traffic will be maintained in a minimum of one lane in either direction. The project is scheduled to be completed in late fall 2022.

I-71 Bridge Replacement — Bridge replacement on I-71 over Anderson Fork and Grassy Fork, between the S.R. 134 overpass and the Greene County line. Traffic will be maintained in a minimum of one lane in either direction. The project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2023.

Continuing impacts

E. Baldwin Street (Blanchester) SRTS — As part of the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program, a sidewalk improvement project on E. Baldwin Street, between N. Broadway and N. Columbia streets in Blanchester. Crews will be working daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; however, there should be little to no impact to traffic. All work is scheduled to be completed in early fall.

S.R. 380 Bridge Rehabilitation — Over Little Creek, between Creek and Lebanon roads, just north of U.S. 22. Traffic is being maintained with temporary signals. The project is scheduled to be completed in late fall 2022.

U.S. 22 (Rombach Avenue) Urban Paving — Construction of a loon for eastbound traffic at the Progress Way intersection in Wilmington, a shared use path along the south side of U.S. 22, and paving between Oak Street and the Wilmington corporation limit. Intermittent lane restrictions will be in effect as needed; however, bi-directional traffic will be maintained at all times. All work is scheduled to be completed in early fall of 2022.

U.S. 68 (South Street) Signalization — On U.S. 68 (South Street) at the intersections with U.S. 22/3 (Locust/Main Streets) and Sugar Tree Street in Wilmington. Traffic will be maintained during hours of operation; however, intermittent restrictions will be in effect, as well as short-term closures of parking areas and turn lanes at various intervals. All work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2022.

