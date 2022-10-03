Bail out and bale-in to farm’s contest

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center is making local history “groovy” again this fall as the center entered the first-ever Schappacher Farms hay bale decorating contest, along with six other community organizations, and is competing to win $200 for the most popular hay bale.

The History Center’s bale is decorated as a retro VW van featuring tires, side-view mirrors, working headlights, and plenty of chrome detail.

When visitors snap a photo, the QR code will link them directly to the History Center’s website where they can learn more about Clinton County’s important past and upcoming events.

Voting on each hay bale is in-person only through the remainder of the farm’s fall season. Schappacher Farms is at 3068 W. SR 73, Wilmington.

Special thanks is due to history volunteers, Buffy and Molly Boatman, who spent their time decorating the bale for the contest.

The History Center's retro VW hay bale contest entry.