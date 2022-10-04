WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between September 26 and October 1:

• Richard Ellis, 62, of Jamestown, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Ellis must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-low breathalyzer charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Courtland Duncan, 20, of Chillicothe, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I-underage charge. Duncan must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. No ALS imposed. An O.V.I.-<.08 blood level charge and a traffic control device violation were dismissed

• Scott Hamilton, 39, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Hamilton must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for one year. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Michael Evans, 40, of Wilmington, disobeying police, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $75, assessed $170 court costs. Evans must commit no further offenses for one year. Evans bike was ordered to be returned.

• Rodger Pauley, 71, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. Pauley must not commit any further offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Heather Younker, 45, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Younker must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for one year and must have no contact with the incident location. The victim is to release items that belong to Younker.

• Krystian Dodson, 22, of Xenia, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $350, assessed $170 court costs. Dodson must commit no further offenses for one year.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

