CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• A 55-year-old Georgetown male was charged with alleged aggravated menacing on October 3. According to the Sheriff’s Office report, a Midland female reported she was being allegedly threatened and harassed by the suspect — her ex.

• At 4:25 p.m. on October 3, a 55-year-old Chester Township woman reported someone transferred money from her bank account to a cash app account without consent. According to the report, $285 was transferred by a relative allegedly.

• At 9:34 p.m. on September 30, a 76-year-old Martinsville male reported someone broke into the 400 block of Cemetery Road in Martinsville. The report lists a 12-inch DeWalt table saw as being stolen.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

