Concert to honor area’s veterans

WILMINGTON — The annual veterans concert for all who served in the U.S. military will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St.

It is presented by the Unified Christian Men’s Chorus — comprised of men from Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties — and this is their ninth veterans concert.

The event is free and open to the public; no reservations are needed.

Special recognition will be given to all who served during the Vietnam era, and each will be presented with a special hat commemorating their service.

A special tribute will be paid to the individuals from Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties who were killed in action during the Vietnam War.

All military will be honored regardless of area of residence when each served. All military will also be recognized at the conclusion of the program.

The main entrance is at the back of the church, which is handicap-accessible.

If you have any questions, call Bob Pittser at 937-725-2821.

