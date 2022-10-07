Looking like new: Celebrate the 150-year-old Champion Bridge Co. next Friday

WILMINGTON — Come celebrate the 150th Anniversary of Champion Bridge Company and help them honor the many men and women, past and present, that have served the company and community.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce begins at noon on Friday, Oct. 14 at 261 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington.

Champion Bridge Co. was founded in 1872 by Zimri and Jonathan Wall to sell and manufacture their patented wrought iron truss bridges. After decades of successfully constructing bridges that still stand from Ohio down to Florida, the company transitioned to supplying fabricated structural steel for the commercial construction industry.

That focus continues today and features local projects such as the Laurel Oaks renovation and addition, Wilmington College Center for Sports Sciences, R&L Carriers office expansion, Amazon KILN renovation, and many more.

The facility has been undergoing a major renovation and will be on display.

The dedication to the employees, customers, and community that has made the company successful for 150 years remains strong today.

Learn more about Champion Bridge Company at https://www.championbridgecompany.com.

