Another ‘caught’ green-handed

Diana Mobley Diana recycles right. She rinses all her cans and bottles, collects them in a bag, then dumps out her bag into the recycling containers!

For her efforts in practicing the 3-Rs, Diana received a recycled-content prize pack.

Thank you, Diana Mobley, for not being a drag and dumping out your bags!

Don’t miss out on your chance to win great prizes by simply recycling household items such as bottles, jars, cans and newspapers at one of the six Clinton County Drop-off locations.

For a full list of the local recycling drop-off locations and acceptable materials, visit the SWMD’s website at www.co.clinton.oh.us/recycling.

Be on the lookout… you could be the next person caught green-handed!