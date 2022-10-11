CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 3:46 p.m. on October 6, a Port William female reported being harassed by a male acquaintance. A 37-year-old Wilmington male was listed as a suspect.

• At 11:17 p.m. on October 5, deputies responded to a neighbor dispute at the 7400 block of State Route 730 in Vernon Township. According to the report, the disputing parties indicated two people indicated they had firearms and had made threats. None of the parties involved had injuries to report. Neither wished to pursue charges. One of the female subjects involved indicated she wanted to file a protection order against the neighbor.

• At 9:26 a.m. on October 3, a 44-year-old Chester Township female reported a case of identity fraud. At 3:16 p.m. the same day, a Blanchester female also reported being a victim of identity fraud. Both cases involved the victims’ identity being used for unemployment benefits.

