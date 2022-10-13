Jeff Madden named Ohio State Highway Patrol post commander at Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Lieutenant Jeff D. Madden was recently named commander at the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Madden was promoted from sergeant to the rank of lieutenant Sept. 25 by Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent.

Lieutenant Madden began his Patrol career in September 2012 as a member of the 153rd Academy Class. He earned his commission in February of the following year and was assigned to the Cincinnati post.

He was selected as Post Trooper of the Year and earned the Criminal Patrol Award twice.

As a trooper, he also served at the Wilmington District Criminal Investigations Unit.

In 2018, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Wilmington post to serve as an assistant post commander.

In 2020, he earned the Ace Award for excellence in auto larceny enforcement.

Lieutenant Madden earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2009 from the University of Cincinnati.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is an internationally accredited agency whose mission is to protect life and property, promote traffic safety, and provide professional public safety services with respect, compassion and unbiased professionalism.

Lt. Madden https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_Madden_Jeffrey_c.jpg Lt. Madden