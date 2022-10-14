Caught green-handed #3

Buster the Mouse and Erin Hartsock from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District “busted” Shawna Derkson of Wilmington putting proper recyclables into the community drop-off recycling containers at 1274 W. Main St., Wilmington.

Shawna recently moved to Wilmington from Illinois, but she was sure to bring her passion for recycling with her. She wants everyone to know that dumping out your bags is not hard!

The SWMD has even provided a handy bag disposal receptacle (NOT a recycling collection for plastic bags, but a convenient way to dispose of used bags once emptied of recyclables) at the Main St. location.

For her efforts in practicing the 3-Rs, Shawna received a recycled-content prize pack.

Thank you, Shawna, for keeping plastic bags out of the drop-off containers!

Don’t miss out on your chance to win great prizes by simply recycling household items such as bottles, jars, cans and newspapers at one of the six Clinton County Drop-off locations.

For a full list of the local recycling drop-off locations and acceptable materials, visit the SWMD’s website at www.co.clinton.oh.us/recycling.

Be on the lookout… you could be the next person caught green-handed!

From left are Erin Hartsock from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District, Buster the Mouse, and Shawna Derkson. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_Shawna-Derkson-3rd-GCR-winner-2022.jpg From left are Erin Hartsock from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District, Buster the Mouse, and Shawna Derkson. Submitted photo