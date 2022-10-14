Clinton County Foundation seeks candidates interested in board service

The Clinton County Foundation seeks candidates interested in serving on its board of trustees. As a nationally accredited community foundation, the organization offers charitable investing and grants to local people and nonprofits who are making a lasting and positive impact on our community.

The Foundation’s 14-member board recognizes charitable giving is the most direct and effective investment that can be made to build a thriving, resilient community. An important part of this is nurturing connections between people and groups to magnify contributions and bring out the best in Clinton County.

“Following our core values of community spirit, respect, excellence and inclusion, we are seeking experienced community leaders who are inspired to serve and act to improve Clinton County,” stated Foundation President Lynn Deatherage.

The Foundation works with a wide range of groups. HealthFirst, the LEGACY Fund, Heather’s Hope, the Clinton County Trails Coalition, the CM Business Scholarship and Bruce and Dorothy Henry Scholarship Fund — to name a few.

“We actively strive for equity, diversity, and inclusion in all aspects of our team. We believe everyone’s experience is valuable, regardless of age, gender identity, ethnicity, race, or religion. We take an open-minded approach that values diversity and working together to make the greatest impact,” said executive director Alison Belfrage.

A board member term is three years long with a three-term limit.

The board meets approximately eight times a year and members sit on at least one committee that meets as needed. Committees include: Investment & Finance, Audit, Grants & Scholarships, and Marketing. Meetings take place in-person and remotely via video and conference call.

Those interested in serving are asked to send a resume and cover letter expressing their interest by November 2.

For more information, please contact Alison Belfrage at 937-566-1634 or [email protected]

The Foundation mailing address is PO Box 831, Wilmington, OH 45177.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_Clinton-Co.-Foundation.jpg