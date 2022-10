The weekly outdoor Clinton County Farmers Market held its final event of the season on a beautiful fall Saturday morning at the Courthouse Square parking lot in Wilmington. It included a “trunk-n-treat” for kids while they and their parents shopped. Also, the Wilmington College Agronomy Club was there sharing information, and OSU Extension SNAP Educator Kacey Burns was on hand.

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal