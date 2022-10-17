Nonprofits serving children and youth can apply for Lucas Fund grants

The Robert E. Lucas Memorial Fund is calling for grant applications from Clinton County nonprofit organizations that serve children and youth.

The application deadline is January 31, 2023. Visit the Clinton County Foundation website: www.clintoncountyohiofoundation.org to apply.

“We are seeking applicants with programs or projects that support Clinton County children and adolescents. Projects where there is collaboration and creative approaches to our toughest issues are of interest to the Lucas Fund,” said Alison Belfrage, Clinton County Foundation executive director.

“There is emphasis placed on expanded initiatives, new ideas, fresh programs. Those who have received Lucas Fund grants in the past are invited to apply, however these nonprofits should demonstrate a new approach in the way they will operate, the population they will serve, or expansion of a program,” Belfrage continued.

Grant seekers should review guidelines and application for criteria and restrictions which are available on the Clinton County Foundation website.

Earlier this year the Lucas Fund awarded grants to Joy Outdoor Education Center Foundation to support Summer Camp for Clinton County Underserved Youth and Clinton County Youth Council in support of Technology Resources for Job Preparation and Academic Success.

Two scholarships were awarded earlier this year to Blanchester High School graduates Bryce Bandow and Billy Knapp.

Dr. Robert Lucas was an educator, business and community leader, who was also a founder of the Clinton County Foundation. In addition, he created the Clinton County Leadership Institute, and directed Downtown Wilmington and the Chamber of Commerce. He served as president of the Ohio PTA and as a supervisor for the Ohio Department of Education. The Lucas fund carries on his legacy and continues a commitment to Clinton County.

Questions about the funding opportunity may be directed to the Clinton County Foundation at 937.566.1634 or [email protected]

About Clinton County Foundation

The Clinton County Foundation is a nationally accredited charitable foundation that has supported local giving with trusted stewardship and advice since 1985.

With nearly $30 million under management, we partner with donors and non-profits, providing our unique understanding of local needs to promote a resilient community where people want to live, work and grow, through permanent and targeted charitable investments.

