Bringing out the artist in you

NEW VIENNA — A former New Vienna Public Library employee continues her work by sharing her love of art.

Julie Stephens has been giving art lessons at the New Vienna and Sabina libraries, instructing participants on how to create simple paintings such as landscapes.

“These are things people can do within an hour,” said Stephens. “During (New Vienna’s) summer reading program — called ‘Ocean of Possibility’ — we painted a lighthouse.”

She’s been holding these six-person classes for the last couple of years. The only time she had to stop doing them was due to the pandemic.

Her love of painting is something that has been a part of her family, dating back to when her father, Frank, was a youth in the 1920s.

“At some point he wanted to take art lessons … but he couldn’t get the money for the lessons. So, what he would do some jobs to get the money,” she said.

Not only did she and her father paint, but her brother, Henry, also paints.

She told the News Journal one of the reasons people come to these classes is because its something they’ve probably never tried before.

“The first comment they make is, ‘I can’t paint’ or ‘I can’t draw’,” she said. “I’ll show them the painting, some will say it looks hard to do, but I’ll explain why it’s not that hard.”

She really enjoys giving these lessons and painting in general. With her home studio, she’ll do her own paintings but she’ll also work with kids, parents, and grandparents.

“(Painting) is a nice fun activity,” she said. “I love when they come in and create something they didn’t think they could make.”

Stephens’ next art class will take place at the Sabina Public Library on Thursday, November 3 at 5:30 p.m. For further details about future classes, and to sign up, contact either the Sabina Public Library or New Vienna Public Library.

Julie Stephens teaching her painting class at the New Vienna Public Library. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_stephenspaint.jpg Julie Stephens teaching her painting class at the New Vienna Public Library. New Vienna Public Library | Facebook Julie Stephens, far right, stands with her students with their finished paintings at the New Vienna Public Library. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_stephenspaint2.jpg Julie Stephens, far right, stands with her students with their finished paintings at the New Vienna Public Library. New Vienna Public Library | Facebook

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574