Local Briefs: EC/FFA set annual veterans event; Learn how to become a paraprofessional, aide or student monitor;

Calling all veterans for event

The East Clinton High School and FFA will be holding a Veterans Day Assembly at East Clinton High School on Tuesday, November 8.

They invite all local veterans; those who attend will be served breakfast prior to the assembly.

Veterans attending are asked to arrive at the school starting at 8 a.m. for breakfast or at 8:45 for the assembly. The actual program will start at 9 a.m.; the end time will vary, but it will last approximately an hour.

The FFA would like to thank all veterans for their service to our country and hope to see many in attendance.

How to become a paraprofessional

Do you enjoy working with students in a school setting? Would you like a job that allows you to work around your child’s schedule?

There will be a Paraprofessional Informational Session offered and you can choose to attend either date:

• Wednesday, Nov. 16, 5-6 p.m. at the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, 3321 Airborne Road, Wilmington; or,

• Thursday, Nov. 17, 9-10 a.m. at Hopewell/Region 14, 5350 New Market Road, Hillsboro

Learn the who, what, when, where, why and how of becoming a paraprofessional, aide or student monitor.

If you have questions, please email Holly Burgess at [email protected] or Grace Eads at [email protected] via or call 937-382-6921.