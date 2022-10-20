Jefferson Twp. receives cemetery grant

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate & Professional Licensing awarded $104,000 in grants to 44 Ohio cemeteries through the Fiscal Year 2023 Cemetery Grant Fund.

One of those grantees is in Clinton County. The Jefferson Township IOOF Cemetery, operated by the township, will receive $2,500 to repair and seal the driveway and to install street and section signs.

The Division registers more than 4,100 cemeteries in the state and administers the Ohio Cemetery Dispute Resolution Commission which assists in resolving complaints against registered cemeteries through mediation and conciliation.

“This is the fourth year the Division has awarded the grant for registered nonprofit cemeteries, which can be used for exceptional maintenance of their grounds or training of their personnel,” Division Superintendent Daphne Hawk said.

The grant is funded by $1 of every $2.50 from burial permit fees received by the Division. Cemeteries that applied and did not receive funding this year are encouraged to apply again next year.

Grants were awarded this year to cemeteries in 32 Ohio counties.

For more information about how the Division works with Ohio cemeteries, and for a list of all the grantees, visit com.ohio.gov/real.