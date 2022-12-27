A busy night for fire crews

WASHINGTON TWP. — It was a busy night for the Clinton Warren Joint Fire District with two separate incidents on Monday.

The Fire District was dispatched to Ward-Koebel Road at around 6 p.m. on a report of a semi truck that had gone off the roadway. Fire chief Bob Wysong told the News Journal the truck traveled off on a 90-degree curve and ended up on its side.

“A rear wheel had gone into a deep culvert,” said Wysong.

The driver was transported by squad to Lebanon to be treated for minor injuries. The driver needed assistance getting down from the top of the cabin.

“There was a diesel leak, which we cleaned up. The truck was hauling food products and was fully loaded,” said Wysong. “We stayed on the scene until the truck was upright and provided light for the towing company.”

After the Fire District left the scene around midnight, personnel were dispatched to the 600 block of Blazing Trail for the report of smoke in a residence.

According to a Facebook post from the Fire District, “crews found a moderate haze throughout the structure as well as a strong odor of smoke.”

Firefighters located a “burnt up furnace motor in the basement,” which was the cause of the smoke. The residence was ventilated and the occupants were able to reenter their home.

The post thanks Salem/Morrow Fire Department for its assistance with the second call.

“Crews responded to 9 other incidents yesterday within a 24 hour period,” the Facebook post also states. “Thank you and good job to the crews working as well as the volunteers who came in off shift to cover runs.”

