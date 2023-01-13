Beer truck accident on I-71 closes southbound lanes

CLINTON COUNTY – A portion of Interstate 71 southbound was closed for nearly 10 hours Thursday night into Friday morning after a 2021 Volvo semi-truck hauling bottles of Guinness beer was involved in an accident.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wilmington Post, is currently investigating the single-vehicle injury crash.

The crash occurred on Thursday at approximately 10:21 p.m. on Interstate 71 southbound just past the Ohio 72 exit for Sabina and Jamestown. A preliminary investigation revealed that the beer truck, driven by Singh Bhupinder, 42, of Bellmore, New York, traveled off the right side of the roadway striking multiple trees and overturned.

Bhupinder was treated on scene for minor injuries. The crash caused the southbound lanes of I-71 between State Route 435 and Ohio 68 in Fayette County to close for several hours while crews cleared the scene, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Southbound I-71 reopened at around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Wilmington Post.

