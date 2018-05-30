WCSO: No signs of foul play in infant death

WARREN COUNTY — Warren County deputies and the Harveysburg Police Department were called to 5321 Harverysburg Road in Harveysburg for an infant not breathing at around 9:52 a.m. Tuesday. The infant was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital, where the infant was later pronounced dead, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, an autopsy was performed by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office; preliminary results indicate no signs of foul play related to this infant death, according to a Wednesday afternoon press release from the sheriff’s office.

The autopsy report will not be a finalized until after the toxicology report comes back.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigation is continuing.