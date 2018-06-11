Man charged with criminal trespass

BLANCHESTER — A Warren County man was charged after police say he was arrested in the bed of a Blanchester resident’s pickup truck.

At around midnight Saturday, police were called to the 800 block of East Cherry Street after a man was seen in the area trying to flag down cars. The man reportedly attempted to get a lone woman driver to open her car door to him after she slowed to see what the problem was., and the man was also seen falling into a ditch, said BPD Chief Scott Reinbolt.

“Officers patrolled the area and found the man in the bed of a pick-up truck in the driveway of a residence in the 800 block of East Cherry Street,” said Reinbolt. He said the man was identified as David Robinson, 55, of South Lebanon.

“Robinson stated people in the truck were after him and grabbed two blunt objects from the bed of the truck when the officer approached,” said Reinbolt. “ Thankfully, he dropped them when ordered to do so by the officer. If he had not done so, the situation could have quickly escalated and could have resulted in physical harm to Robinson or the officer. The objects were later found to be two table legs, which Robinson apparently carried with him before getting into the truck.

“No one else was found in the truck or in the nearby area, Reinbolt continued, adding that, “Robinson’s answers to the officers questions were nonsensical.”

Officers spoke with the owner of the residence where Robinson was found, and they stated they did not know him. Their property was checked for damage, and none was found, Reinbolt said.

Robinson was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, according to Reinbolt, and Robinson was taken to the Clinton County Jail. He will answer the charge in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

