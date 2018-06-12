CMH CEO speaks to Rotary

WILMINGTON — Lance Beus, the new CEO of Clinton Memorial Hospital Regional Health System (CMH), spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon at Damon’s Restaurant about his new opportunity at Wilmington.

Beus stated he received his Bachelor of Science from Brigham Young University and a Master’s in Public Health in Health Administration from East Tennessee State University.

He said he and his wife liked the significant character of Wilmington and he felt it was a place he could get involved. The Beuses also wanted a town that would be a great place for their four children to grow up.

Beus feels that CMH is a thriving hospital in good shape and positioned to lead the area in health care.

Patients choose to come to CMH and he wants to see that continue. New medical programs at the hospital have decreased transfers from CMH to other hospitals.

Beus stated that the 2018 goals for the hospital include:

• Grow 24/7 interventional cardiology program

• Make the ER geriatric friendly

• Grow access to general surgery, cancer care and orthopedics

• Maintain high-quality health care.

From left are Lance Beus, the new Chief Executive Officer, and Kelsey Swindler, Director of Marketing and Physician Recruitment, of Clinton Memorial Hospital Regional Health System, with Bob Schaad, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club.