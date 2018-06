WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Kiwanis Club discussed the Wilmington College high school boys varsity and JV soccer team tournament in the 9th Annual Quaker Cup.

This preseason tournament-style event will be held on Saturday, July 7 on the campus of Wilmington College.

Kiwanians will be calling on local businesses and individuals about placing an ad in the soccer program. If you are interested in placing an ad, please contact Treasurer Ron Johnson at 937-725-3271.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_Kiwanis.jpg