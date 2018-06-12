Clinton County April marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — The following is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people applied for and received a marriage license in April:

• David Dale McKay, 43, a research chemist, and Corrine Nichol Case, 39, a research chemist, both of Wilmington.

• Jason Michael Hubbell, 29, unemployed, and Ursula Ann Hertenstein, 26, unemployed, both of Wilmington.

• Travis Dean Hill, 31, an equipment operator, and Melanie Ann Trainer, 30, a teacher, both of New Vienna.

• Michael Glenn Blevins, 48, a truck driver, and Kristiann Renee Hill, 48, a rates clerk, both of Wilmington.

• Daniel Scott Spurgeon, 39, a dishwasher, and Amanda Lorraine Elliott, 31, a shift supervisor, both of Sabina.

• Andrew James Walsh, 30, a barista, and Audrey Brooke Link, 23, a nanny, of Blanchester.

• Andrew Scott Totten, 30, a cabinet maker, and Destiny Lee Tedrick, 25, a cook, both of Wilmington.

• Kayla Marie Garrison, 22, a homemaker, of Sabina, and Ronald Ishmael Sturgell, 37, a truck driver, of Waynesfield, Ohio.

• Scottie Lee Turner, 27, who works in security, and Laura Elizabeth Smith, a homemaker, both of Midland.

• Danielle Lee Krabbe, 28, a clerk, and Chad Robert Brown, 29, who works in sales, both of Wilmington.

• Boyd Kearns Jr., 64, a car salesman, and Tina Sue Leisure, 53, who works in management, both of Sabina.

• Cody Tyler Powell, 27, a police officer, and Toylia Morgan Pritchett, 24, a stay-at-home mom, both of Lynchburg.

• Jeremy Lee Hancock, 36, a forklift driver, and Kellie Marie Straight, a homemaker, both of Blanchester.

• Timothy Lee Flint Jr., 39, self-employed, and Megan Dawn Mason, 23, a phlebotomist, both of Clarksville.

• John Stephen Wymer, 52, self-employed, and Cynthia Renee Hanlin, 51, a flight control specialist, both of Wilmington.

• Joshua Theodore Bezold, 31, a CDL driver, and Ashley Dawn Shelton, 27, a dental assistant, both of Wilmington.

• Dylan Lee Eltzroth, 24, an agriculture engineer, of New Vienna, and Raegan Maria Snyder, 21, a student, of Wilmington.

• Douglas Lynn Holt Jr., 26, a seasonal farm worker, of Clarksville, and Cynthia Renee DeBord, 20, unemployed, both of Clarksville.

• Tisha Kay Crowe, 44, a teacher, and Bryan Kyle Howard, 44, a general manager, both of Midland.