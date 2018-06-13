Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 4 and June 8:

• Delilah Williams, 37, of Middletown, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), assessed $125 court costs. Williams must commit no further offenses for two years, must complete non-reporting probation, and complete all follow-up treatment at Adams Recovery.

• Eric Woodson, 38, of Hillsboro, having physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Woodson must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend the fine. ALS vacated. A failure to control charge and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Nikkolas Logic, 22, of Wilmington, drug possession, having an open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, driving on the left side of the road, fined $185, assessed $375 court costs. The cases were waived by the defendant.

• Kalynn Gragg, 39, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Swapnil Moghe, 32, of Cincinnati, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Jacqueline Howard-Hurt, 48, of Cincinnati, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Annette Ketron, 58, of Walton, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Cody Frank, 19, of Laurel, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Olanea Osorio, 40, of Rochester, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Timothy Beckett, 60, of Monroe, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Colleen Devanney, 35, of Cincinnati, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs.

• Jacqueline Thacker, 26, of Nicholasville, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Kylan Patterson, 19, of Liberty Township, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Andre Richards, 23, of Columbus, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

