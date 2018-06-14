2 charged in robberies; 1 faces homicide charge

DAYTON – Two people have been indicted in connection to a series of robberies and also a homicide that occurred on May 30 on Maryland Avenue in Dayton.

Joshua Beall, 29, of Riverside, Ohio in Montgomery County and Casey Cole, 19, of Seaman, Ohio in Adams County are both currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail.

According to a press release from Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.:

• Saturday, May 26, Beall robbed the U.S. Bank branch inside a Meijer’s store in Greene County

• Sunday, May 27, he robbed a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver in Huber Heights

• Tuesday, May 29, he robbed the U.S. Bank in Greene County again

• Wednesday, May 30, Cole robbed the LCNB National Bank in Oakwood while defendant Beall waited outside in the getaway vehicle.

Later that same day, according to the press release, the defendants were inside an apartment in Maryland Avenue in Dayton, along with two other men, when Beall fired a handgun several times, killing one of the men, 26‐year‐old Donald Armstrong III.

The defendant then pointed the gun at the other man who was present, but the gun jammed. He and Cole then fled the residence, and drove away, eventually arriving in Hamilton County, Heck stated.

Officers located the pair, and when they attempted to approach them, the defendants fled in the vehicle, with officers in pursuit, said Heck.

Both Beall and Cole were taken into custody after Beall crashed the vehicle.

The Montgomery County grand jury indicted Beall on:

• Two counts of murder

• One count of attempted murder

• Two counts of felonious assault

• One count of complicity to commit robbery

• Two counts of having weapons under disability

• Three counts of robbery

• One count of improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

• One count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

The murder, felonious assault, and attempted murder counts also include 3‐year firearm specifications.

Cole was indicted on one count of robbery.

