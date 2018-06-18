American Legion Post 49 installs officers

WILMINGTON — American Legion Post 49 recently held its installation of officers for 2018-19:

Post 49 officers

Commander: Jim Cook; 1st Vice: Richard James; 2nd Vice: Jeff Baker; Adjutant: Brady Stevens; Finance: Charlie Shoemaker; Judge Advocate: Jack Rose; Sgt. at Arms: Mike Sutton; Chaplain: Bob Baker; Service Officer: Bob Rich; Historian: Chuck Rose; Trustees: Denny Hasz, Jerry LeForge.

Auxiliary officers

President: Kathey Carroll; 1st Vice: Karen Shaver; 2nd Vice: Katie Anderson; Treasurer: Linda Moore; Secretary: Blaire Brown; Sgt. at Arms: Judy Rich; Chaplain: Cindy Butler; Historian: Mary Conger; Executive Committee: Barb Albrecht, Janice Hidy, Natalie Sanna.

Sons of American Legion (SAL)

Commander: Pete Brown; 1st Vice: Randy Moore; 2nd Vice: Brian Kratzer; Adjutant: Randy Hufford; Finance: Randy Moore; Sgt. at Arms: Zach Mitchell; Chaplain: Charlie Shoemaker; Historian: Randy Hufford.

40&8 VOITURE 992

Chef De Gare: Charlie Shoemaker; Chef De Tran: Mike Boyle; Comm Int: Jack Rose; Corres: Jerry LeForge; Cond: Paul Butler; Amu: Jim Vest; Garde Le Port: Charlie Lakatos; Lampiste: Denny Hasz; Commis Voy: Richard James; Cheminots: Kelly Hopkins, Mike Sutton, Tim Osborn.

Outgoing American Legion Commander Greg Gray turns over the Post to incoming Commander Jim Cook.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_turning-over-to-Cook.jpg Outgoing American Legion Commander Greg Gray turns over the Post to incoming Commander Jim Cook.

American Legion Post 49 officers 2018-2019.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_legion-officers.jpg American Legion Post 49 officers 2018-2019.

40&8 VOITURE 992 officers.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_voiture-officers.jpg 40&8 VOITURE 992 officers.

Post 49 Auxiliary officers.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_auxiliary-officers.jpg Post 49 Auxiliary officers.

American Legion Post 49 Commander Jim Cook rings the bell as Post Chaplain Bob Baker reads the names of departed Comrades.