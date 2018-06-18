American Legion Post 49 installs officers

WILMINGTON — American Legion Post 49 recently held its installation of officers for 2018-19:
Post 49 officers
Commander: Jim Cook; 1st Vice: Richard James; 2nd Vice: Jeff Baker; Adjutant: Brady Stevens; Finance: Charlie Shoemaker; Judge Advocate: Jack Rose; Sgt. at Arms: Mike Sutton; Chaplain: Bob Baker; Service Officer: Bob Rich; Historian: Chuck Rose; Trustees: Denny Hasz, Jerry LeForge.
Auxiliary officers
President: Kathey Carroll; 1st Vice: Karen Shaver; 2nd Vice: Katie Anderson; Treasurer: Linda Moore; Secretary: Blaire Brown; Sgt. at Arms: Judy Rich; Chaplain: Cindy Butler; Historian: Mary Conger; Executive Committee: Barb Albrecht, Janice Hidy, Natalie Sanna.
Sons of American Legion (SAL)
Commander: Pete Brown; 1st Vice: Randy Moore; 2nd Vice: Brian Kratzer; Adjutant: Randy Hufford; Finance: Randy Moore; Sgt. at Arms: Zach Mitchell; Chaplain: Charlie Shoemaker; Historian: Randy Hufford.
40&8 VOITURE 992
Chef De Gare: Charlie Shoemaker; Chef De Tran: Mike Boyle; Comm Int: Jack Rose; Corres: Jerry LeForge; Cond: Paul Butler; Amu: Jim Vest; Garde Le Port: Charlie Lakatos; Lampiste: Denny Hasz; Commis Voy: Richard James; Cheminots: Kelly Hopkins, Mike Sutton, Tim Osborn.
