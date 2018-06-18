Posted on by

American Legion Post 49 installs officers


By American Legion Post 49

Outgoing American Legion Commander Greg Gray turns over the Post to incoming Commander Jim Cook.

American Legion Post 49 officers 2018-2019.


40&8 VOITURE 992 officers.


Post 49 Auxiliary officers.


American Legion Post 49 Commander Jim Cook rings the bell as Post Chaplain Bob Baker reads the names of departed Comrades.


WILMINGTON — American Legion Post 49 recently held its installation of officers for 2018-19:

Post 49 officers

Commander: Jim Cook; 1st Vice: Richard James; 2nd Vice: Jeff Baker; Adjutant: Brady Stevens; Finance: Charlie Shoemaker; Judge Advocate: Jack Rose; Sgt. at Arms: Mike Sutton; Chaplain: Bob Baker; Service Officer: Bob Rich; Historian: Chuck Rose; Trustees: Denny Hasz, Jerry LeForge.

Auxiliary officers

President: Kathey Carroll; 1st Vice: Karen Shaver; 2nd Vice: Katie Anderson; Treasurer: Linda Moore; Secretary: Blaire Brown; Sgt. at Arms: Judy Rich; Chaplain: Cindy Butler; Historian: Mary Conger; Executive Committee: Barb Albrecht, Janice Hidy, Natalie Sanna.

Sons of American Legion (SAL)

Commander: Pete Brown; 1st Vice: Randy Moore; 2nd Vice: Brian Kratzer; Adjutant: Randy Hufford; Finance: Randy Moore; Sgt. at Arms: Zach Mitchell; Chaplain: Charlie Shoemaker; Historian: Randy Hufford.

40&8 VOITURE 992

Chef De Gare: Charlie Shoemaker; Chef De Tran: Mike Boyle; Comm Int: Jack Rose; Corres: Jerry LeForge; Cond: Paul Butler; Amu: Jim Vest; Garde Le Port: Charlie Lakatos; Lampiste: Denny Hasz; Commis Voy: Richard James; Cheminots: Kelly Hopkins, Mike Sutton, Tim Osborn.

