Fayette County fire kills 5,000 hogs

FAYETTE CO. — Firefighters from five counties battled a massive fire Tuesday that destroyed a hog farm facility and killed approximately 5,000 hogs in southeast Fayette County.

The blaze — reported to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 1:08 p.m. — occurred at the Straathof Swine Farm, located at 7111 Old Route 35 Southeast in Wayne Township. The cause of the fire has not been determined, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

The fire spread quickly throughout the large facility, causing intense heat and extremely heavy smoke, which made it difficult for firefighters to battle the interior of the fire, authorities said. Firefighters were still trying to extinguish the fire as of 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Most of the afternoon Tuesday, smoke emanating from the area could be seen for miles.

Initially, members of the Wayne Township Fire Department were dispatched to the scene. As additional information was received that it was a working structure fire, firefighters and resources were requested from Washington C.H. Fire Department, Concord-Greene Fire Department, Bloomingburg-Paint-Marion Fire Department, Jefferson Township Fire Department and Pic-A-Fay Fire Department.

As the fire continued to intensify, additional fire agencies and resources from Highland, Ross, Pickaway and Greene counties were requested to respond and assist with battling the fire and providing water tankers. The Fayette County Emergency Management Agency and Fayette County EMS also responded to the scene.

Stanforth said one firefighter sustained an arm injury at the scene and was transported to Fayette County Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

Hydrants for additional water were established Tuesday on State Route 753 in the area of the Walmart Distribution Center in Fayette County and at Old Route 35 Southeast and Austin Road in Ross County.

Agents from the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to investigate.

Firefighters from five counties battled a large fire Tuesday that killed 5,000 hogs at a hog facility in Wayne Township. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_June-19-2018-fire-No-2-1.jpg Firefighters from five counties battled a large fire Tuesday that killed 5,000 hogs at a hog facility in Wayne Township.

Massive blaze destroys swine facility

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica