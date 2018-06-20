WC announces dean’s list students

WILMINGTON — A number of local students have been named to the Dean’s List at Wilmington College for the spring 2018 semester.

To be considered for this honor, students must be enrolled full time and have completed the term with a minimum 3.5 grade point average.

Those from the Clinton County area include:

BLANCHESTER – Jordan B. Greene, Oak Grove Ave., senior; Alecia M. Kemp, Templin Road, sophomore; Meghan E. Koch, Fayetteville Road, junior; Kayla S. Love Orchard Circle, senior; Savannah R. Miller, Westboro Road, junior; Adam M. Petry, S. SR123, junior; Matthew W. Reinhart, State Route 730, senior, 4.0; and Megan R. Waldron, North Columbus St., senior.

CLARKSVILLE – Sidney M. Avey, Pyle Rd., junior; Haley C. Braush, SR 350, senior; Norwood S. Druck, Lebanon Road, senior; Jamie N. Louderback, SR 350 W., senior, 4.0; Tori C. Sears, Pansy Rd., sophomore; and Tesla P. Vance, 2nd St., junior, 4.0. .

LEESBURG – Danielle D. Butler, US 62 N., senior, 4.0; Brittany L. Cox, Caplinger Ln., senior; Kaitlin E. Evans, Brown St., senior; and Dustin J. Willey, junior.

LYNCHBURG – Hannah M. Binkley, Oakgrove Rd., freshman; Tyler R. Barton, Dade Rd., junior; Tyler C. Kingus, Anderson State Rd., sophomore; Brandon W. McCammon, Limerick Dr., sophomore; Madison E. Mechlin, SR 251, senior; Molly A. Pratt, Shaffer Rd., senior; Allyson R. Shaefer, Shaffer Rd., senior; and George G. Thompson, SR 134, junior.

MIDLAND – Daniella J. Kincaid, Frazier Road., senior.

NEW VIENNA – Marissa E. Williams, E. Fork Rd., senior.

PORT WILLIAM – Matthew Younker, Ellis St., sophomore.

SABINA – Taylor E. Priest, Polk Rd., senior; Lindsay B. Carter, Old Charleston Rd., senior, 4.0; and Crystal A. Walters, Thorpe Rd., senior., 4.0.

WILMINGTON – Benjamin J. Guthrie, Columbus St., junior; Bryah J. Arehart, Wilson Rd., junior; Rachel A. Avery, Bristle Cone Lane, junior; Brittany N. Barnett, West Truesdell St., sophomore; Jennifer M. Cochran, W SR 350, junior, 4.0; Sheila E. Cordell, Rombach Ave., senior, 4.0; Luke W. Creditt, W. Truesdell St., senior; Matthew W. Creditt, W. Truesdell St., junior; Makenzie J. Fentress, North Webb Rd., junior; Alyssa V. Gomes, Kentucky Ave., senior; Makayla E. Gomez, Kentucky Ave., senior; Savannah J. Hooper, Ridge Rd., senior, 4.0; Sawyer Hooper, Ridge Rd., senior, 4.0; Matthew E. Keiter, Stone Rd., sophomore; Caitlin E. Lowman, N. South St., senior; Kati A. McFarlane, Hale Road., senior, 4.0; William S. McFarlane, Hale Rd., senior, 4.0; Vanessa C. McKee, E. Locust St., junior, 4.0; Aubrey N. Richardson, SR 22/3 W., senior, 4.0; Shiree G. Robinson, W. Truesdell St., senior; Kelsey E. Smith, Gurneyville Rd., sophomore; Andrew J. Stewart, SR 22 & 3 West, senior; Cameron G. Vaughan, Gurneyville Rd., senior; Tyler W. Wells, SR 730, sophomore; Jaiden R. Williams, Thorne Ave., senior; Ella J. Young, Buck Run Rd., sophomore, 4.0; Baylah A. Arehart, Wilson Rd., senior; Hanna E. Buckley, W. Truesdell St., senior, 4.0 grade; Cameron E. Phelps, Williams Dr., junior; Jennifer E. Hickey, S. Nelson Ave., senior; Ashlynn Simon, Fife Ave., junior; and Taylor S. Flanagan, Midway Dr., junior, 4.0.

