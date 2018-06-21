Art & Soul Fest downtown Saturday

WILMINGTON — The Second Annual Wilmington Art & Soul Festival — a day celebrating regional artists and makers of all kinds — is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at the Clinton County Courthouse Lawn in downtown Wilmington.

Browse beautiful items for sale from fabric artists, glass artists, jewelry makers, quilters, painters, woodworkers, potters, photographers and more while enjoying live music in a beautiful venue right downtown.

And because food is an art form all of its own, be sure to check out:

• Tennessee-style barbecue from Beaugard’s Southern Bar B Que

• Delicious baked goods for people and puppies from Pup Pies

• A little caffeinated pick-me-up from Fertile Grounds Roastery

• Lemonade, funnel cakes, ribbon fries, corn dogs and nachos from Southern Sisters

The Art & Soul Festival schedule includes:

10 a.m. — Vendor booths and food trucks open

11:30 a.m. — Live music with Joel Hogle

1 p.m. — Live music with Sam Miller

2:30 p.m. — Live music with The Hitchhikers

Prior to the Art & Soul Fest you can check out the weekly Clinton County Summer Farmers Market on Mulberry Street beginning at 8 a.m. until noon.

For more information on the Art & Soul Festival and other events coming to Wilmington, visit www.mainstreetwilmington.com.

Arts and crafts booths abounded at last year’s event. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_DSC_0170.jpg Arts and crafts booths abounded at last year’s event. News Journal file photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_art-soul-1080×675.jpg News Journal file photo