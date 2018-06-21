It’s been a wet spring … or has it?

WILMINGTON — Although it seems as if springtime this year has meant rain followed by more rain, “We’re pretty close to average for June in Wilmington,” said Chris Hogue, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Other parts of the county received a little more rain, and some a little less in June.

But indeed Clinton County overall is wetter than normal for 2018 — however, much of that is due to a February that had about three times more precipitation than usual.

A large portion of rain in June came on Friday, June 8 when parts of Clinton County received about 1.5 inches of rain, Hogue said. The Banana Split Festival shut down early that date due to the weather.

May precipitation was below normal, as was January, and rain was near normal in March with above normal rain in April, Hogue said.

How is infrastructure?

Sabina Mayor Dean Hawk said Thursday that the town has been fortunate during this rainy spell. He said they have had some hard rains, but they did not last that long.

Mary’s Fork Creek has not been out of its banks for more than a month, added the mayor, who keeps a close eye on such things.

He said a few weeks ago there was some flooding overnight on the west side of town. Hawk said he could see debris left by the water the next day, and that the water had already receded.

Hawk believes the flooding on the west side of the village comes off farmland.

Clinton County Engineer Jeff Linkous said Thursday the wet spring did push a few of his department’s projects back, causing a later start on some of the construction.

Nonetheless, he anticipates all of this summer’s planned projects will get completed.

He gave an update on a large culvert that recently washed out on Hadley Road.

“We have reviewed it, checked the drainage area to size a new structure, and we’ve worked with the township to replace it. The material has been ordered and we will be helping them [township] financially to replace it. It may be four to six weeks before the concrete boxes we ordered are available,” said Linkous.

More of the same

The weekend forecast calls for showers and likely storms with chances of rain and storms into early next week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

However, temperatures will be moderate with the thermometer not expected to get much above 80 degrees for a few days.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_hadley-road-washout.jpg Christine Snyder photo