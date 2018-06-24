Station accident claims life of firefighter/EMT in Highland County

A firefighter/EMT with the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District lost his life Sunday after an accident at the district’s station near Rainsboro.

“It is with deepest sympathies that we have been informed that our brother has been called home and answered his final alarm and did not survive the injuries inflicted by the accident,” said public information office Branden Jackman in a press release around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to an earlier press release from Jackman, at approximately 2:16 p.m. Sunday the Highland County Sheriff’s Office was contacted via radio to have a medical helicopter dispatched to the station at 12500 US 50 approximately 10 miles east of Hillsboro Ohio.

Jackman said the firefighter/EMT was working with compressed air cylinders when he was critically injured by one of these cylinders.

He was transferred to Kettering Medical Center via MedFlight helicopter.

“Paint Creek is being assisted on scene by members of the Highland County Sheriff’s Department as we continue to investigate this horrible accident,” said Jackman. “Please say a prayer for the members and families of Paint Creek Joint EMS & Fire.”

The firefighter/EMT’s name was being withheld pending notification of family. Jackman said further updates will be issued as warranted.

Paint Creek’s station east of Hillsboro was the scene of an accident Sunday that claimed the life of a firefighter/EMT, according to a press release. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_pc-new-station.jpg Paint Creek’s station east of Hillsboro was the scene of an accident Sunday that claimed the life of a firefighter/EMT, according to a press release.