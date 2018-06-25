American Legion Post 49 Honor Guard presented the colors for the open ceremony at the Wilmington Relay for Life activities last weekend. Post 49 Commander is Jim Cook and Honor Guard Commander is Mike Sutton.

A superhero appeared last weekend at Clinton County Relay for Life — Clayton Earley, shown with his Pappy Randy Riley at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park in Wilmington.

Among the luminaria at Relay for Life was this one in memory of Mandy Parker.