Blan American Legion honors Boys, Girls State participants

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester American Legion, Marion Post 179, along with the Auxiliary, held a reception for the students attending Buckeye Boys and Girls State Sunday, June 24 at the Blanchester Senior Citizens Center, although many who would have attended were either working or on vacation.

Honored from Girls State were Molly Campbell, Lydia Falgner, Olivia Gundler, Calleigh Hixson, and Brighton Morris.

Honored from Boys State were Clayton Boyd, Ricky Davis, Matthew Grogg, and Jacob Miller.

These young people were selected for their qualities of strong leadership, high moral character, scholastic achievement, exemplary citizenship and a desire to learn.

Buckeye Boys/Girls State is a fast-paced program of mock government at the state, county and city levels. The main objective is to train young people who have completed their junior year in high school in duties, rights, and privileges of citizenship by providing attendees the opportunity to actively participate in a democratic form of government.

Buckeye Boys and Girls State was sponsored by BDK Feeds, First National Bank, Peoples Bank, Falgner Realty, Tufts-Schildmeyer Funeral Home, The Laurels, and Curless Printing.

The American Legion/Auxiliary is a veterans support organization which focuses on three major areas: Veterans, young people, and the community.

Anyone interested in joining or contributing to this organization may contact Joyce Kelly at giftedteacher@frontier.com or Bruce Barricklow at bbarricklow@tds.net.

From left are Bruce Barricklow, Calleigh Hixson, Rick Hosler (a friend of Molly’s), Molly Campbell and Joyce Kelly https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_blan.jpg From left are Bruce Barricklow, Calleigh Hixson, Rick Hosler (a friend of Molly’s), Molly Campbell and Joyce Kelly Courtesy photo