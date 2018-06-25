Clinton County Kids & Company to stage ‘Disney’s Mulan JR.’ June 29, 30

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Kids & Company will open its 25th season by presenting “Disney’s Mulan JR.” this Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and this Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. in the Wilmington High School auditeria.

The show will feature more than 40 local children and teens. Admission is free and donations will be accepted at the door.

Based on Disney’s Oscar-nominated film, “Disney’s Mulan JR.” is a heartwarming celebration of culture, honor and the fighting spirit. With hit songs and a story packed with action, humor and heart, “Disney’s Mulan JR.” brings ancient China to life with a modern sensibility, stated a media release.

The director for the musical is Ken Lydy, director of Wilmington High School’s Theater Department. Tara Lydy is designing the costumes for the show, and Rhonda Wheasler is the vocal coach.

Lois A. Hock, professor of theatre at Wilmington College and managing director of Kids & Company, is supervising the production and designing the sets and lighting.

Ken Lydy said, “This is the first musical production in the 25-year history of Kids and Company. We figured, what better way to celebrate a quarter century of children’s theater than with singing and dancing. The kids are excited about it and are really working hard in rehearsals.”

The cast features Julia Tolliver as Mulan, Lindsey Lydy as Mushu, Sydney McCord as Grandmother Fa, and Ben Eltman as Mulan’s father. Captain Shang is Micah Davis, and Elizabeth Sanders is Mulan’s mother.

The ancestors are Emily Walls, Naomi Quigley, Autumn Housh, Ella Neuenschwander and Dalan Toups. Playing the emperor is Landon Green, the Matchmaker is Charlotte Housh, the Cheongsam salesperson is Jocelyn Engel, and Emma Riddle is playing Chi Fu.

The Hun soldiers are headed by their Hun leader portrayed by Katie Murphy, while the Hun soldiers are Holden Wulff and Barrett Wulff. Chinese soldiers are Katelyn Walls, Sam Schmidt and Josie Heys.

Ensemble dancers include Kelsey Spradlin, Vanessa Calderone, Paige Maples, Emma Trimble and Veronica Calderone.

Soldiers include Kallige Conner, Ella Green, Violet Alexander, Natalie Johnson, Ivy Engel, Avery Boyd, Autumn Byrd, Audrey McKay, Addy Probasco, Emma Green, Caroline Johnson, Madison Beitusch and Bo Frye.

Villagers are played by Audry Connarroe, Kaliyah Kelly, Cary Holliday, Griffin Snarr, Sophia Harris, Jaya Siders, Lily Meeker, Owen Siders and Hailey Drigota.

The Huns have invaded, and it is up to the misfit Mulan and her mischievous dragon sidekick, Mushu, to save the emperor. Defying the village matchmaker, Mulan takes up arms and disguises herself as a boy in order to spare her father from having to serve in the army.

As the great battle with the Huns approaches, Mulan must choose between revealing her true identity as a girl or saving all of China with her clever plan.

Clinton County Kids & Company is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing quality arts experiences for the area children and youth.

For more information, please see the website at http://bit.ly/KidsandCompany or call Lois Hock at 937-481-2293. “Be sure to like us on Facebook for all recent information and announcements,” stated a media release.

“Disney’s Mulan JR.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Local talent and "Disney's Mulan JR." will bring ancient China to life on Friday evening and in a Saturday matinee. Courtesy photo