Ex-police chief who mocked criminals retains criminal record

COLUMBUS (AP) — An Ohio judge will not expunge the criminal record of a former police chief who drew a large following on his department’s Facebook page for his humorous comments about criminals.

The request comes about a year after former Brimfield Police Chief David Oliver was convicted on four misdemeanor counts, including assault of a female police officer who accused him of sexual harassment.

WKYC-TV reports Oliver addressed the court in Columbus before Judge Laurie Pittman announced her decision, with Oliver saying he’s changed as a person and has been “humbled.”

Pittman denied Oliver’s request to expunge his criminal record, citing a “lack of ownership of what he’s done.”

Oliver resigned as police chief in 2015 before he was sentenced to two years’ probation and surrendered his certificate to be an officer.

Information from: WKYC-TV, http://www.wkyc.com