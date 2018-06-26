A hand up for a new home: Family helping build Habitat home

BLANCHESTER —Riann and Bailee, ages 3 and 7, were allowed to write their names on the wall studs of their brand new bedroom.

Work on their Habitat for Humanity home is moving ahead in Blanchester. It is a Habitat tradition to encourage the youngest partner family members to celebrate their new bedrooms with a few good marks, their names and any other memorable ways before the walls are covered in drywall in late July.

Last fall, their mother, Logan Miller, saw a Facebook post that the local organization was seeking partner families for Blanchester. She knew about Habitat through her aunt Jody Bailey, who has a Habitat home.

Logan and her partner Bryan Allphin worked through the paperwork and, by November, they were set to become Habitat partner homeowners in 2018.

Neither Bryan nor Logan have special skills in home building, but they were ready for the challenge of hard work and learning.

“I am pretty handy, so I knew I could tackle the process with the construction crew,” said Bryan.

“Lots of babysitters,” laughed Logan. “There’s so much to do when you build a home and we have learned to rely on babysitters so that we can work as much as possible.”

Habitat families have a sweat equity mortgage of 500 hours.

The inclement spring weather kept their home foundation from an early start, but the build is progressing and the family hopes to celebrate the holidays in their new home.

While Riann and Bailee are planning a purple bedroom, Tyler, 11 and a sixth-grader at Blanchester Schools, wants a gray and teal room. Bryan has a daughter, Monica, 7, who will share the younger girls’ purple room.

Bryan and Logan encourage others who can’t meet requirements on traditional bank financing to consider a Habitat for Humanity home.

“There are a lot of misconceptions about Habitat,” said Bryan. “It is not a hand out — these homes are not free. It’s a hand up — lower costs of the home because most of the labor is by homeowners and volunteers and some of the materials are donated.”

Habitat for Humanity homes have interest free mortgages and payments are based on the homeowners’ ability to pay.

Those interested in becoming a Habitat partner family should consider calling Elizabeth Biggane, at 937-725-8071.

