Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 18 and June 22:

• Taylor Skinner, 26, of Hillsboro, O.V.I., marijuana possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 20, 2018 to June 19, 2018, fined $1,150, assessed $250 court costs. Skinner must take part in supervised probation and complete a residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $400 of fine. ALS suspended. Driving privileges granted effective July 1, 2018. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia, an additional marijuana possession, marijuana drug paraphernalia, a seat belt violation, and a headlights violation were dismissed.

• Brittany Hogan, 33, of Waynesville, O.V.I., driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 20, 2018 to June 19, 2019, fined $1,200, assessed $250 court costs. Hogan must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $400 of fine. Driving privileges granted effective July 1, 2018. ALS vacated. Additional charges of two counts of driving under suspension-financial and an additional driving under suspension-failing to reinstate were dismissed.

• Travis Seitz, 31, of Fairborn, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Dec. 16, 2017 to Dec. 15, 2018, fined $375, assessed $125 court costs. Seitz must take part in unsupervised probation. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective June 21, 2018. A driving under suspension-financial charge was dismissed.

• Heather Benner, 18, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Benner must take part in supervised probation, write a letter of apology to the victim, pay restitution to them, and complete 40 hours of community service. If compliant, the court will suspend $200 of fine. An underage consumption charge was dismissed.

• Mark Simon, 26, of Blanchester, marijuana possession, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (174 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 21, 2018 to June 20, 2019, fined $1,100, assessed $125 court costs. Simon must take part by non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective July 4. Additional charges of an additional O.V.I., a highway parking violation, and an unsafe vehicle were dismissed.

• Nicholas Glaser, 27, of Hillsboro, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 20, 2018 to June 19, 2018, fined $375, assessed $125 court costs. ALS vacated. Driving privileges effective July 1, 2018. A no tail lights violation was dismissed.

• Rudi Harding, 51, of Wilmington, O.V.I., seat belt violation, no operator’s license, sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 20, 2018 to June 19, 2019, fined $1,150, assessed $375 court costs. Harding must complete supervised probation and complete a three-day driver intervention program. Driving privileges granted effective June 30. Additional charges of two counts of drug paraphernalia, drug possession, and having an open container in a prohibited area, and a parking violation were dismissed.

• Noah Crabtree, 20, of Hillsboro, disorderly conduct, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 20, 2018 to June 19, 2019, fined $1,100, assessed $250 court costs. The disorderly conduct charge was amended from a forgery charge. Crabtree must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $400 of fine. Driving privileges granted effective June 20. ALS vacated. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine and going 68 in a 55 mph speed zone were dismissed.

• Rex Carey, 26, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 20, 2018 to June 18, 2019, fined $1,050, assessed $125 court costs. Carey must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $600. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective July 1. A no tail lights violation was dismissed.

• Phyllis Ross, 51, of Mason, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 24, 2018 to June 23, 2019, fined $1,050, assessed $125 court costs. Ross must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program within 90 days. If compliant, the court will suspend $600 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective July 9. A seat belt violation and a tag/sticker violation were dismissed.

• Angela Cordy, 41, drug instrument possession, trespassing, sentenced to 120 days in jail (106 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Cordy must take part in supervised probation. An additional drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Kelly George, 27, of Blanchester, theft, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, falsification, sentenced to 120 days in jail (106 days in jail), fined $550, assessed $250 court costs. George must pay $39.94 in restitution to the victim, have no contact with them, have no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate and a child restraint violation were dismissed. George was extradited to Kentucky due to a fugitive from justice charge.

• Ted Black, 23, of Mechanicsburg, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Black must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program, and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of drug possession, O.V.I., and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Robert Pigman, 47, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from O.V.I. charge. Pigman must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated.

• Craig Shaver, 40, of Wilmington, failure to comply, sentenced to 60 days in jail (50 days suspended), fined $200, assessed $125 court costs. Shaver must write a letter to the Officer in question, must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. A drug instrument possession charge and a light bicycle violation were dismissed.

• Aaron Hupp, 23, of Blanchester, resisting arrest, trespassing, sentenced to 60 days in jail (58 days suspended), fined $300, assessed $250 court costs. Hupp must take part in non-reporting probation and complete 20 hours of community service with the Village of Blanchester.

• Travis Gray, 37, of Clarksville, driving under suspension, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I.-suspension charge. Gray must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate and an unsafe vehicle violation were dismissed.

• Michael Zugg, 36, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $50. Zugg must take part in supervised probation.

• Elizabeth Schmitz, 20, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to three days in jail, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Schmitz must pay $500 in restitution to the victim.

• Michelle Lewis, 36, of Monroe, drug possession, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Nathan Buckley, 20, of Wilmington, underage consumption, assessed $125 court costs. Sentencing stayed to allow the defendant to complete diversion.

• Keith Calicoat, 52, of Vandalia, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of going 72 in a 55 mph speed zone charge and driving under suspension-failing to reinstate were dismissed.

