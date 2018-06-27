Sabina Alumni hold 135th meeting

SABINA — Members of the Sabina Alumni Association came together at the 135th annual meeting June 2 at the Sabina Church of Christ to reminisce about their days as students. Attending were 131 members plus guests.

President Lois Brownlee Steiner welcomed the members and guests. Phil Snow offered the invocation. A delicious buffet dinner of pulled pork and pan-seared chicken was prepared and served by Traditions Restaurant.

The oldest member present was Dale Hiles from the 1942 class. The member traveling the farthest was Jeanne Brewer Weidlich. Both received a gift certificate.

There were none from the 75-year class of 1943. Those attending from the honored classes beginning with the 70-year class of 1948 were Joy Dun Shoemaker and Ann Haines Van Pelt.

From the 65-year class of 1953 were Marilyn Locke Combs, Bill Lewis, Dorothy Ryan Smith and Shirley Stewart Tagg.

From the 60-year class of 1958 were Jim Kuehn, Mary Groves Tagg, Ruby Jenkins Weller, Joyce Shoemaker Day, George Wilson and Roger Dawson.

From the 55-year class of 1963 were Billy Ray Anders, Jeanne Brewer Weidlich, Karen Harris Scarver, Tom Everman and Sharon Freeland Seitz.

From the 50-year class of 1968 from East Clinton were Linda Evans Johnson, Carol Salisbury Webster, Lois Brownlee Steiner, Kathy Hawk Linkhart, Donna Williams Myers, Gary Bishop, Robyn Minzler Griffith, Rick Kendall, Kenny Roberts, Jacky Dean Walker and Mike Fisher.

Deceased alumni members since the 2017 meeting were remembered in a moment of silent meditation. They were: 1940 Kathryn Snyder Frederickson and Donald Sparks; 1941 Margean Fawcett Davidson; 1945 Robert Pritchett; 1947 Mary Lou Van Pelt Yarger Kessis; 1948 James Chance and Joan Frisby Pollard; 1949 Richard Shelley and Ronald Tillis; 1951 Wilma Vineyard Wilson; 1953 Ernest Glen Sowder; 1955 Glenna Allen Driscoll; 1956 Ronald Bock; 1958 Jerry Moorman; 1960 Gene Byrd; 1964 James Bernard; 1966 Sandra Perry Courtney; 1968 Robert Cluxton and Patty Gilmore Chaffin; and 1970 James Hargraves.

The 136th alumni banquet will be held June 1, 2019.

Slate of officers for 2019 are: President Carol Sue Reese Rankin, 1st Vice President Mary Lou Reese, 2nd Vice President Gloria Merriman Minton, Recording Secretary Patty Pauley Reese and Corresponding Secretary/Treasurer Diane Arrasmith Anders.