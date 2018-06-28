Sheriff’s reports: Traffic stops lead to drugs, gun

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Police confiscated multiple drug-related items from a male subject around State Route 729 South near Antioch Road in New Vienna at 12:34 a.m. on June 15. The confiscated items included three hypodermic syringes and a clear pill capsule containing a suspicious substance.

• During a traffic stop for speeding on U.S. 22 East near Stone Road in Wilmington at 5:54 a.m. on June 15, deputies located suspected methamphetamine on the suspect.

• At 8:29 p.m. on June 15, during a traffic stop at the 4700 block of State Route 350 East in Martinsville, deputies discovered the driver had a suspected license, had an active warrant, and possible narcotics were located in the vehicle.

• During a traffic stop on U.S. 22 East near Stone Road in Wilmington, at 5:50 a.m. on June 17, deputies located marijuana and a syringe in the vehicle.

• At 4:27 a.m. on June 16, during a traffic stop on State Route 73 South near Antioch Road in Wilmington, deputies located a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

• At 4:47 p.m. on June 12, an 18-year-old Wilmington male reported that a family member had stolen $800 in cash from him in May.

• At 2:27 p.m. on June 16, a 52-year-old Wilmington male reported his 1983 red Chevy PK was stolen from his residence in the 1400 block of State Route 350 West within the last two weeks.

• A 6 p.m. on June 16, a 75-year-old Wilmington male reported his white 2000 Jayco camper was stolen from his residence at the 300 block of West Curry Road.

• At 11:13 a.m. on June 17, a 40-year-old Wilmington reported that unknown subject(s) had entered the shed at his residence at the 2000 block of Wayne Road and stole items. The report lists a 20-inch Stihl chainsaw, a DeWalt six-gallon air compressor, and a Stihl weed eater as the items stolen.

• Deputies were dispatched on a report of a vandalism at the 1200 block of Reeder Road in Blanchester at 9:30 a.m. on June 17. According to the report, deputies observed large ruts in the driveway and damage to the culverts on both sides of the road.

• A 66-year-old Wilmington male reported a burglary at his residence at the 3000 block of Hale Road at 1:15 a.m. on June 16. The report lists a coffee maker and a small refrigerator. The report indicates forged power of attorney papers as evidence. According to the report, the victim believes the suspect is a relative. Later on June 18, the victim reported that possibly the same relative had opened a credit card account in their name charged $847 worth of electrical products to them.

• At 6:29 a.m. on June 21, deputies responded to the 200 block of Stowe Road in Leesburg on the report of suspicious activity. The report lists a 94-year-old male resident as the victim. The suspect in the case is a stranger to the victim. Deputies collected teal garden gloves, a homemade hammer with a name engraved on the handle, and part of a cigarette as evidence.

• At 2:15 p.m. on June 21, deputies found a subject in possession of a vehicle which had been stolen from a Sabina resident. The incident report lists the 100 block of Larrick Road in Sabina as where it took place. The victim is a 62-year-old male who is a neighbor of the suspect.

• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Larrick Road in Leesburg on a vandalism call at 2:30 p.m. on June 21. A 48-year-old male is listed as the victim. The report indicates the suspect is an acquaintance of the victim.

• At 10:45 p.m. on June 21, deputies responded to the 400 block of Beechwood Road in Wilmington on a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A 35-year-old female resident is listed as the victim. According to the report, the suspect is otherwise known to the victim.

