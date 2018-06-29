Posted on by

Small Confederate monument now displayed on private land


FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) — A small monument honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that sparked debate and had been removed from its original location is now displayed on private property in southwestern Ohio.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports a Franklin Township trustee says the bronze plaque on a five-ton rock is now on property at a Fraternal Order of Eagles lodge.

Some Franklin Township residents became angry in 2017 after learning the 90-year-old marker originally along Dixie Highway was removed in August after deadly violence during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A city crew in neighboring Franklin, which controlled the previous location, removed the marker. That city subsequently returned it to Franklin Township, about 40 miles north of Cincinnati.

The Eagles later agreed to put the marker on their property in Franklin.

Information from Hamilton-Middletown Journal News, www.journal-news.com

