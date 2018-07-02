WPD reports: Assaults and stolen bicycles

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police received a report of an assault that took place at the hotel on Carrie Drive at 10:16 a.m. on June 25. According to the report, the married couple who own the hotel provided photos of the incident. The advised a 53-year-old Wilmington female employee entered the hotel and called the wife a derogatory name and the suspect then grabbed the wife’s wrist and grabbed her by the throat. The suspect’s mother got between the two and separated the two. The victim did not wish to pursue charges but wishes a protection order to keep the suspect from her. She also requested the suspect be barred from the hotel. Police contacted the suspect and warned her not to trespass.

• At 6:54 p.m. on June 25, a 62-year-old female reported that her purple and white Mongoose bike was stolen from her porch at the 100 block of South Walnut Street.

• Police received a theft from a business on Progress Way, at 12:09 a.m. on June 26. According to the report, a Zefal bicycle and a Bushnell flashlight were stolen.

• At 9:05 a.m. on June 26, a 34-year-old female from Fayetteville, North Carolina, reported her Trek women’s 29-inch Mountain Bike x-caliber was and Yakima hold up two bike rack were stolen. The incident occurred at the hotel on Holiday Drive.

• At 3:54 p.m. on June 26, police responded to a possible domestic assault at the 700 block of Bernice Street. According to the report, a 37-year-old female had apparently spat on her 48-year-old husband while the two were arguing over the wife finding something in the house. Neither party was injured and both were warned for disorderly conduct.

• At 6:47 p.m. on June 26, police responded to a theft report at a store on Progress Way. The report lists a car stereo, an Xbox controller, a sound bar, and a snack tray as stolen.

• Police recovered a “large quantity of marijuana” at a hotel on Fife Avene at 9:19 a.m. on June 27. A 21-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

• At 11:21 a.m. on June 27, a 60-year-old female reported the theft of her credit card. A 31-year-old female is listed as a suspect.

• At 1:48 p.m. on June 27, police were called to the cemetery on West Truesdell on a report of vandalism. Ohio State Highway Troopers called police to help locate two juveniles who were seen throwing the road closed signs into the creek and the barricades were moved.

• At 4:24 p.m. on June 27, a 19-year-old female reported she was assault by a male juvenile. The incident took place at the 700 block of West Locust Street. An investigation is pending.

• Police received a report of a book bag being stolen at the 1300 block of Wayne Road, at 10:32 p.m. on June 27. The report lists a 34-year-old male resident as the victim. A male and a female, both 37, as suspects.

• Police responded to an injury accident at 483 S. South St. between a 2001 Saturn LS and a 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck, both driven by Wilmington men. The accident closed a portion of the street.

• Police responded to a suspicious person report at the park on North South Street at 1:22 a.m. on June 29. Police made contact with a 51-year-old male and a 26-year-old Morrow female. According to the report, a handgun was located next to the male subject, who said it was an airsoft pistol he kept to ward off dogs when riding his bike. They searched the male’s bag and found a digital scale, two marijuana roaches, a jar of marijuana, and rolling papers. The male was cited for marijuana possession.

• At 10:14 a.m. on June 29, police received a report of a stolen firearm from the 700 block of Kelly Drive. A 62-year-old male resident is listed as the victim.

• At 12:31 p.m. on June 29, a 61-year-old female reported that her drill was stolen from her residence at the 1-99 block of Woodview Drive. The victim believes it might have been a relative since she kept the drill in her laundry room.

• At 8:45 p.m. on June 29, a 29-year-old male reported that his Money Network debit card was stolen.

• At 11:15 a.m. on July 1, a 28-year-old female reported someone broke into her residence at the 200 block of West Vine Street and stolen an Xbox 1 and four video games.

• At 8:57 p.m. on July 1, a 70-year-old male reported someone appeared to have gone through his truck while he was on vacation. The incident took place at the victim’s residence at the 500 block of West Truesdell Street. According to the report, the only item listed as stolen was $20.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

