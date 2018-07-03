Governor orders flags lowered to honor slain journalists

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio’s governor has ordered flags at public buildings and grounds in the state flown at half-staff in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland’s capital.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich on Tuesday ordered that the U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff until sunset Tuesday.

The Republican governor’s order says the action was in “accordance” with an order issued by President Donald Trump.

Trump on Tuesday ordered U.S. flags be flown at half-staff on federal property in honor of the journalists killed June 28 in Annapolis, Maryland. Five Capital Gazette newspaper employees were killed when a man who authorities say had a grudge against the publication shot them in the newsroom.