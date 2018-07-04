LOCAL BRIEFS

WHS Class of ‘88 to reunite

The Wilmington High School Class of 1988 will be having its 30th class reunion on Saturday, July 28.

There will be a casual lunch at Generations Pizza at 1 p.m. and a get-together later at McD’s Pub from 7-11 p.m.

For more information, contact Georgi Lunsford at 937-402-7702.

Adams Chiefs 4-H celebrates 75th

The Adams Chiefs 4-H Club is hosting a reception at the Clinton County Fair from 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 9 in the Peterson Building.

This will be a great opportunity for past and current Adams Chiefs members to visit and share 4-H memories. If you are a past Adams Chiefs member or advisor they’d love for you to bring any photos, newspaper articles, banners or trophies.

Light refreshments will be provided by the club. General admission will be collected for the Clinton County Fair. If you have any questions please contact Rona Kay Sams at 937-302-6385.

Two graduate from OWU

Two local residents earned their diplomas this spring from Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio.

Madison Barrett of Blanchester earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. Alexia Minton of Wilmington earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.