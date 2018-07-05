Help still available for cooling homes

WILMINGTON — The 2018 Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older) or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health. You may qualify if your gross household size/income is below: 1 — $ 21,245; 2 — $28,805; and 3 — $36,365.

Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) are not eligible for bill payment assistance through the program.

Applicants will need to bring following documents with them:

• Copies of most current heating and electric bills

• A list of all household members and proof of income for last 30 days; if self-employed or seasonal will need 12 months income and complete IRS 1040 documents. If you have no income please contact the office for further instructions.

• If under 60 years of age, a statement from a licensed physician or registered nurse practitioner verifying a member of the household has a documented medical condition. Statements must be signed on letterhead, prescription, or stamped.

• Birth certificate or Social Security cards for all household members

• Photo ID of applicant

For more information about the Summer Crisis program, contact Community Action at 937-382-8365 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.