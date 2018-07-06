Winners of Clinton County Junior Fair shooting sports are announced

At a Junior Fair event held in late June at the Clinton County Farmers and Sportsmen Association facilities, Tim Ritchey earned “Overall Shooting Sports Senior” and Sydney Bennett attained the distinction of “Overall Shooting Sports Junior.”

The two awards are each sponsored by Guy Farm (Frank E. Guy Jr. and Anna Guy).

Below are the event’s various competitions, and the rankings of the participants.

Senior Rifle:

1st place and State Fair representative — Andrew Delph

The Senior Rifle award is sponsored by American Equipment Service (Ted and Teresa Mallard).

Junior Rifle:

1st place and State Fair representative — Holden Balon; 2nd — Kyle “Robbie” McBrayer; 3rd — Daniel Stevenson; 4th — Ellie Smith; 5th — Quinten Smith.

The Junior Rifle award is sponsored by the Clinton County Farmers and Sportsmen Association.

Senior Shotgun:

1st place and State Fair representative — Tim Ritchey; 2nd — Anthony Mayer.

The Senior Shotgun award is sponsored by American Equipment Service (Ted and Teresa Mallard).

Junior Shotgun:

1st place and State Fair representative — Drew Dobyns; 2nd — Ethan Gibson; and 3rd, David Day.

The Junior Shotgun award is sponsored by the David Ackerman Family.

Senior Pistol:

1st place and State Fair representative — Jacob Ritchey; 2nd — Ben Smith.

Junior Pistol:

1st place and State Fair representative — Sydney Bennett; 2nd — Isaac Newberry.

Both the Senior Pistol and the Junior Pistol awards are sponsored by the Clinton County Farmers and Sportsmen Association.

Senior Archery:

1st place and State Fair representative — Cheynne Jarrell; 2nd — Mikala Hatfield; 3rd — Zoie McCandless; 4th — Stewart Huston.

Junior Archery:

1st place and State Fair representative — Mikala Wonderly; 2nd — Stanley Chesney; 3rd — Joslyn Balon; 4th — Colt Thompson; 5th — Bryce Huffman; 6th — Dirk Rinehart.

Both the Senior Archery and the Junior Archery awards are sponsored by Dann and Judi Sternsher.